Property for sale? Do not take an estate agent’s word when they tell you this

SELLING a property is not an easy task so many Britons will enlist the help of an estate agent. While they will offer a lot of good advice, an expert warned homeowners one thing they should look out for.

When selling a property, homeowners will want to make sure the process is as easy as possible. An estate agent can give help on when to sell a property and how to get the best possible price. However, they will sometimes offer advice sellers should watch out for, according to an expert.

While many estate agents will do their best to get homeowners a good deal, this is not always the case. Experts at We Buy Any House told Express.co.uk the tricks some agents use are not in the best interest of the seller. They explained some agents will take advantage of homeowners who want to sell their property quickly. They said: “If your property has been on the market for a while now and you’re not securing many viewings, estate agents will sometimes offer extra advertising for a fee.”

However, doing this could leave Britons out of pocket when extra advertising is not necessary. Instead, those selling their home could benefit from doing their own research. Asking an agent exactly what the extra costs would cover will also help sum up if it is worth it. The experts added: “Before taking this, it’s worth considering what this extra advertising is and if it’s worth you paying for it.

“It’s in their interest to sell your property, so what is the extra advertising that they’re offering and why have they not been doing it since your house went on the market?” Extra advertising is not something that should be necessary from estate agents, the experts explained. By questioning the agent, homeowners can figure out whether they really need to splash out on any extras. “There are lots of easy ways agents can get more money out of you, so being wary can save you unnecessary costs,” they said.

When selling a property, homeowners will want to make sure they get the best possible fee for their residence. While renovations are likely to boost the value of a property, making small changes can also increase how much it is worth, an expert revealed. Making a simple update, like adding a fireplace, can make a huge difference, Craig Vile, director of The ValPal Network, explained. He said: “An open fireplace is likely to double your investment. Installing one will usually cost around £1,500 and add as much as £3,000 to your asking price.”