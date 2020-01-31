Property: Meghan Markle moves to Canada but do Vancouver home prices trump London rentals?

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, and Prince Harry, 35 recently announced that they will be relocating to Canada, and while they’ve already flown the comfy Frogmore Cottage nest, they will be looking for a new property to buy or rent in Vancouver. But is it cheaper or more expensive to live there?

Although the Duke and Duchess’s departure to Canada was unexpected, a property management company has looked at the rental market in Vancouver and how it compares to London.

In a shocking announcement made on January 8, 2020, that blindsided the world and Royal Family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced, via Instagram, that they will be taking a “step-back” from their “senior” royal duties and will be splitting their time between North America and UK. While it would be a dream come true for some to pick everything up, relocate and build a new life in a foreign country on a whim like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for most Britons, there are a fair few obstacles in place before taking the plunge, like a job to provide income, visas and somewhere to live. With this in mind, property management company Howsy has looked at the rental market in Vancouver and how it compares to London for rental affordability for those who can’t afford to expand their property portfolio to one house domestically, let alone a second or third elsewhere around the globe. Founder and CEO of Howsy, Calum Brannan, commented: “Harry and Meghan have fled the country and who can blame them, with Vancouver offering a more relaxed pace of life, less pollution and, much better rental market affordability.

“Of course, they probably aren’t renting, and affordability would be the last thing on their minds if they were, but with constant talk of London’s rental affordability, it’s always interesting to see just how much the capital matches up to other cities around the world both where property size and location are concerned. “Long story short, if you’re struggling to get by in London, head to Vancouver. You’re unlikely to make the same sort of stir upon arrival, but you’ll have more money in your pocket at the end of the month” Frogmore Cottage in Windsor is the main home for Meghan and Harry. According to Howsy, Windsor is home to an average rent of £1,228 a month making it about 41 percent more expensive than Vancouver.

The current average UK rent price is at £684 a month, making it 18 percent more expensive to rent in London than it is in Canada, where the average rent costs about £564 a month on average. However, London and Vancouver both come in considerably higher than these national average, with the average rent in Vancouver costing tenants some £728 per month, while London is 57 percent higher at £1,697. In fact, according to the data collected this is pretty much regardless of the property size, with both a studio flat or two-bed costing 54 percent more in London, while a three-bed sets someone back 56 percent more. A four-bed or bigger property costs an eye-watering £3,104 a month in the capital, which is 64 percent more than Vancouver, where it will only set someone back £1,129 a month. But as many know, London is a big place and the rental market varies massively from one borough to the next, as is the case in Vancouver.

The pinnacle of the London rental market where rental prices are concerned is undoubtedly Kensington and Chelsea, with the average tenant paying a huge £3,053 a month on average. In Canada, it’s West Vancouver that commands the highest rental price, but at just £1,118 a month, Kensington and Chelsea is 173 percent more expensive. But it gets worse, with Westminster coming in some 229 percent more expensive than North Vancouver and Camden rents climbing 224 percent above Vancouver’s third-highest most expensive rental market, Richmond. Even where the cheapest rental locations are concerned, Vancouver comes out on top, according to Howsy, with Bexley the cheapest in London but still 96 percent more expensive than Vancouver’s Langley. Although Vancouver trumps London on property prices, recently, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been eyeing up a £21million waterfront mansion in Canada, which is sure to put a huge dent in their savings, regardless of Vancouver’s affordability.