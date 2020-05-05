Protective orders issued to Duck Dynasty star’s family… after gunman is charged

Three members of Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson’s family have received protective orders against a man charged with shooting at homes on their Louisiana estate.

Daniel King Jr., 38, was booked on a charge of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting after two homes were struck by gunfire on the West Monroe property belonging to Willie Robertson, star of the reality show about duck hunting that ran from 2012 to 2017.

King has since been ordered to stay at least 1000 feet away from Willie’s 24-year-old son, John Luke Robertson, as well as John Luke’s wife Mary Kate Robertson and their six-month-old son John Shepherd, The News-Star reported.

The order was set to run through April 2022.

King was accused of pointing a handgun from the window of a Ford F-250 and firing shots toward the homes, the newspaper reported, citing an arrest warrant from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff´s Office.

Nobody was hurt but one bullet went through the bedroom window of the home where John Luke Robertson lives with his family, authorities said.

Five people were inside the second home that was hit, the sheriff’s office said.

King told deputies he fired the gun while trying to see if the safety was on, and also allegedly admitted to drinking vodka at the time, according to the documents. Deputies said a juvenile was also in the truck.

King remained in custody this week on a $150,000 bond, The News-Star said.

It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

King is ordered to keep at least 1,000 feet away from the reality star’s family for two years.

Authorities also banned King – who’s charged with felony assault by drive-by shooting in the Friday incident – from owning any firearms, and he must turn in his entire collection to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to TMZ.

King, whose bond was set at $150,000, also was charged with misdemeanor criminal neglect of family in the incident, in which a bullet landed in a room. Another residence was struck in the hail of bullets, witnesses told police

Following the incident, family members Korie and Sadie Robertson reassured their fans no one was harmed in the incident.

Korie, 46, who is married to Willie, 48, thanked fans for their prayers and said the family was ‘safe and sound and feeling profoundly grateful for God’s protection over us!

She added: ‘Yes, the news reports are true, we had a drive-by shooting at our home on Friday, it was scary and dangerously close, but thanks to God no one was hurt AND today we got to participate in a drive-by birthday celebration!

‘Crazy how life works! We honked our horns and made signs. We are alive and well, and not taking this day for granted!’