Protests – Young people leave Plaza de la Bandera at the moment

In an unprecedented event and after 11 consecutive days protesting in front of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), after the suspension of municipal elections, young people have paused in the Plaza de la Bandera to coordinate the steps to follow in pursuit of your claims. Eduardo Sánchez Tolentino, representative of the Somos Pueblo group, said the protests will not stop and he set an example of the nationwide cacerolazos that are held every day at 8:00 at night.

“You did not see Domingo Contreras that casseroles hit him while he was walking in one of those neighborhoods, now they call him Domingo casserole; the same thing that happened with Felix Bautista, that the citizens shouted a thief in his face; as well as to the director of the Intrant in a restaurant, that the citizens collided the cutlery of the glasses so that she knew that she was not pleasant ”, assured Sánchez Tolentino, who added that the Dominican people have woken up.