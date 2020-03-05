PS Plus vs Games with Gold March 2020: Xbox FINALLY beats PlayStation in free games WAR

The March PS Plus and Xbox Games with Gold releases have been revealed by Sony and Microsoft, respectively.

The PS4 free games include the Shadow of the Colossus remake, and Sega platformer Sonic Forces. Unlike February, there’s no bonus PlayStation VR game.

Replacing the likes of BioShock: The Collection and The Sims 4, the new PlayStation Plus free games will be available to subscribers from March 3.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers, on the other hand, can download Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season and Shantae: Half-Genie Hero for Xbox One.

That’s in addition to Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 and Sonic Generations on Xbox 360. Thanks to Backwards Compatibility, the Xbox 360 offerings can also be played on Xbox One.

Batman will be available between March 1 and March 31, while Shantae joins the service on March 16, where it will remain until April 15.

Lords of Shadow 2 joins Games with Gold from March 1 until midnight on March 15, followed by Sonic Generations from March 16 until the end of the month.

With the next wave of PS Plus and Xbox Games with Gold downloads about to join the service, now seems like a good time to once again pit Sony against Microsoft.

After months of PlayStation dominating Xbox, is March 2020 the time when Microsoft finally gains the upper hand over Sony?