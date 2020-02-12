PS4 update: Download this surprise PlayStation game bonus NOW

PS4 gamers can download a number of free game experiences right now from the PlayStation Store.

There have been plenty of PlayStation Store sales over the past few months to keep everyone happy. But gamers wanting to try out some PS4 content for free this weekend have the perfect opportunity to do so. Sony regularly adds new stuff to the PlayStation Network which can be accessed by everyone, regardless of subscriptions. Nintendo and Steam might be the only other digital stores that offer more demo content on a regular basis. And 2020 has seen plenty of new PS4 demos make their debut on the PlayStation Network.

Gamers in February can download and play the Flat Heroes demo right now, among other new choices. Weighing in at less than 1GB, the new content also comes in a number of languages, making it very accessible in Europe and beyond. The game was originally launched back in 2020 on PS4 and received top reviews on its debut. The platformer has a very low age rating, meaning nearly everyone can download and enjoy it this weekend. Flat Heroes was developed by Parallel Circles, an indie studio from Spain and the UK, which have launched the platformer on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Parallel Circle has confirmed that the free demo offers a limited look at gameplay and is playable with a friend. For those wanting to know more about Flatout Heroes can read a short description from the team, which adds: "Flat Heroes is a game starring a few minimalistic heroes trying to survive wave after wave of ever-changing enemies. "It is fast-paced, it is intense, it is chaotic, and it is a lot of fun. Especially if you are sharing a play session with your friends. "There will be a lot of shouting, quite some challenge and a lot of things to overcome, you have our word on that. "Since this is our tiny studio's very first game, we tried to include everything we like in games ourselves.

“If we had to describe our dream game through gameplay we would definitely show you Flat Heroes. “It’s also jam-packed with content: different singleplayer and multiplayer modes, over 300 handcrafted levels and many epic boss battles, versus modes, and even infinite levels to prove your skills and add your scores in the leaderboards. We put all our passion for games into this indie gem.” This latest PS4 demo release follows the surprise news that The Evil Within, Lego Worlds and, Cities: Skylines are now playable as part of PlayStation Now. The trio of titles are the latest to be made available on the PS Now streaming, which can be played on PS4 and PC setups. These new games can be found on PS Now alongside others, although it should be noted they don’t stick around forever.