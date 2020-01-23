PS5 and Xbox Series X reveal event details leak, next-gen update coming soon

PS5 and Xbox Series X fans have been been teased when they can expect the full unveiling events for the next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

PS5 and Xbox Series X are two of the biggest launches of this year, with the next-gen consoles set to launch in the run-up to Christmas 2020. Like with the launch of the PS4 and Xbox One, the PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to launch around the same period. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series are pencilled in to come out during the launch window of holiday 2020.

In the run-up to full unveilings of the PS5 and Xbox Series X both Sony and Microsoft have been taking a different approach. The PlayStation makers have been drip feeding details about the PS5 in surprise announcements away from typical industry events. Official details about the PS5 have been revealed in separate, exclusive Wired articles. While the first game that has been confirmed for the PS5 – Godfall – was announced at The Game Awards 2019.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has made announcements about their next Xbox at the past two E3 events and also officially unveiled the console at TGA 2019. One of the big games coming to the Xbox X – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – was also unveiled at TGA. More in-depth events detailing what fans can expect from the PS5 and Xbox Series X are expected to be announced in 2020 also. And as fans wait for official details on the PS5 and Xbox Series X it looks like when these launch events will occur has leaked. The latest episode of Waypoint Radio has touched on when Sony are Microsoft will reveal more on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. And, according to Waypoint senior reporter Patrick Klepek, Sony are set to reveal “a lot of stuff” in February.

Speaking about the next-gen in a post online, Klepek said: “Probably next month will be both the, presumably, the Xbox and PlayStation events will not be too far behind one another, that would be my guess. “So that’ll probably both happen next month. I haven’t heard much about what Microsoft’s doing, so maybe they’ll be quiet until E3. “But a lot of Sony stuff next month for sure.” This ties into previous rumours that Sony are planning a major PS5 unveiling event in February. If this is the case then it would follow the same launch pattern they adopted with the PS4. In 2013 Sony held a PlayStation launch event in February before releasing the console in November of that year.

At that PS4 launch event the logo of the console as well as the DualShock 4 controller were unveiled. It remains to be seen if the rumoured PS5 launch event in February will reveal a similar amount or will be much more comprehensive. While a PS5 event for February has long been rumoured to be taking place, what is interesting is the possibility of Xbox X news dropping soon also. Klepek’s comments open up the possibility of Xbox X news emerging in a similar period as the PS5 event. If that’s the case then February could be a busy time for next-gen news.

It remains to be seen when Xbox X news will drop, and whether it will be around the time as the PS5 event or if it will be at E3. Meanwhile there are plenty of rumours swirling about what could get announced in February by Sony. It’s been claimed Ubisoft could reveal the new Assassin’s Creed game at the PS5 launch event. While it has also been rumoured that GTA 6 could get announced as a timed-launch exclusive for the PS5 at the upcoming event. As rumours swirl around about the PS5 a new tweet from TGA mastermind Geoff Keighley could hint at some exciting next-gen news coming soon.