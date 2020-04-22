PS5 Full Console Reveal Reportedly Happening In May 2020

PS5 fans have long been wanting to witness the full console reveal of Sony’s next generation gaming console. However, following Mark Cerny’s PlayStation 5 Deep Dive and the official reveal of the PS5 Dual Shock, the Japanese gaming console maker has resumed its silence. Interestingly, a new set of information reveals that PS5 fans may no longer have to wait long as the full reveal of the gaming console might happen in May 2020.

PS5 Full Reveal Details

The latest news about Sony’s PS5 comes from Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad. On his official Twitter account, Ahmad says that multiple announcements scheduled for the E3 2020 are moved away from that particular week. Some events might happen at a much earlier date, while others might take place at a later date, the analyst adds.

Meanwhile, VGC reveals more details about the possible full PS5 console reveal. According to the site, Sony Interactive Entertainment was planning to hold the PS5 reveal in May. The report cites a person with knowledge about Sony’s plan as its source of information.

But, with the current global health crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese gaming console maker might change its plans. At this point, it is still unclear if Sony will proceed with its original marketing plans or if it will make several changes to adapt to the changing time. VGC also reveals that Sony’s rival Microsoft is gearing for another reveal in May, aside from its scheduled digital E3 showcase.

Other PS5 Details

Bloomberg earlier reported that game developers are anticipating that Sony would sell the PS5 at around $499 to $549. the high price point is presumably to Sony’s ambitious specs for the PS5 and the next generation gaming console’s components. The estimated retail price, considering the specs and features of the PS5, is also necessary so Sony could break even.

However, with the recent whispers online claiming that Microsoft’s Xbox Series X might retail at $450, Sony might drop its high price point just to remain competitive with its rival. The Xbox Series X was revealed last year while Sony has not yet officially announced its plans for the PS5’s full reveal.