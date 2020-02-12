PS5 launch game REVEALED: Iconic PlayStation franchise making next-gen comeback

If you’re on the fence about grabbing a PlayStation 5, then this latest report might just sway you.

The latest rumours suggest that Sony is working on a sequel to one of its most beloved exclusives. Better yet, the sequel is expected to launch alongside the PS5 in late 2020.

According to industry insider Colin Moriarty, Insomniac is working on sequels to Ratchet and Clank, as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Speaking on the Sacred Symbols podcast, Moriarty said that the Ratchet and Clank sequel is first in line for a release, followed by the Spider-Man sequel.

“We’re going to get a Ratchet and Clank in-between [Spider-Man 2018 and its sequel] on PlayStation 5,” said Moriarty (via Gamingbolt).

Even more interesting is that Moriarty believes Ratchet and Clank will be a PS5 launch title.

“I feel like that’s going to be a launch game, the Ratchet and Clank game that’s long been in development at Insomniac.”

A new Ratchet and Clank game at launch would be a big improvement over PS4 launch titles such as Knack.