PS5 launch game REVEALED: Iconic PlayStation franchise making next-gen comeback

SONY looks to be pulling out all the stops for the launch of the PlayStation 5, which is looking even healthier than the PS4 back in 2013.
If you’re on the fence about grabbing a PlayStation 5, then this latest report might just sway you.
The latest rumours suggest that Sony is working on a sequel to one of its most beloved exclusives. Better yet, the sequel is expected to launch alongside the PS5 in late 2020.
According to industry insider Colin Moriarty, Insomniac is working on sequels to Ratchet and Clank, as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man.
Speaking on the Sacred Symbols podcast, Moriarty said that the Ratchet and Clank sequel is first in line for a release, followed by the Spider-Man sequel.
“We’re going to get a Ratchet and Clank in-between [Spider-Man 2018 and its sequel] on PlayStation 5,” said Moriarty (via Gamingbolt).
Even more interesting is that Moriarty believes Ratchet and Clank will be a PS5 launch title.
“I feel like that’s going to be a launch game, the Ratchet and Clank game that’s long been in development at Insomniac.”
A new Ratchet and Clank game at launch would be a big improvement over PS4 launch titles such as Knack.
It’s actually surprising fans haven’t been treated to a new Ratchet and Clank game sooner, especially given the popularity of the 2016 remake.
Indeed, the PS4-exclusive Ratchet and Clank was arguably responsible for kickstarting a wave of PSOne-era remakes.
Ratchet and Clank was followed by the Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy in 2017, the Spyro Trilogy in 2018 and MediEvil just last year.
It could also be argued that the Ratchet and Clank remake is the best of the bunch, having scored an impressive 85% on Metacritic.
“Join everyone’s favourite Lombax and his robotic sidekick in a brand new game that retells the plucky pair’s adrenaline-charged origins story,” reads the Ratchet and Clank description.
“Whether you’re a long-time Ratchet fan or new to the series, get ready for an unforgettable trip across the universe as their thrilling original space quest is completely reimagined and rebuilt for PS4.”
It’s certainly one of the better looking PS4 platform games, and definitely the retro platformer best suited to modern consoles.
As part of the PlayStation Hits range, you can pick up a copy of Ratchet and Clank from PSN for just £15.99.
If the Ratchet and Clank sequel does launch alongside the PS5, then expect to be playing it around October or November of this year.