PS5 price, pre-order news as new PlayStation 5 console rival is confirmed

: Further to this week’s Xbox Series S leak, more sources have confirmed that the new PS5 rival will be revealed by Microsoft later this month.

Eurogamer reports that the Xbox Series S was originally going to be revealed in June but is now going to be shown by the tech giant later this month.

This will raise hopes that both Microsoft and Sony will finally reveal key details about their new consoles, including the Xbox Series X and PS5 price points.

For now, it appears that the Xbox Series S will be the cheapest next-gen option, albeit the least powerful. The PS5 Digial-Only is expected to be Sony’s cheapest console.

More news regarding the final PS5 price is expected in the coming weeks, along with the first details on when pre-order pages will be available.

Sony has been slow to release new information but that hasn’t stopped the company being backed to top its rivals, like Microsoft.

Some analysts believe that the PS5 can beat the likes of the Xbox Series X, based on how well established the PlayStation brand is around the world.

A new report from DFC intelligence explains: “Microsoft is trying its best with Xbox Series X, but the past few months have revealed they are just too far behind Sony.

“Consumer brand preference is strongly towards PlayStation. As a piece of hardware there is nothing Xbox Series X is doing to change that perception.