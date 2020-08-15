PS5 release date: Fans hopeful of news after Xbox Series X launch revealed for November

MICROSOFT has confirmed its plans to launch the Xbox Series X in November 2020, and now there are hopes among Sony fans that the PS5 release date will be announced in the coming days.

The PS5 release date remains a mystery for now, with Sony confirming that it plans to launch its new console during “Holiday 2020”. And while that gives us a rough schedule of when to expect the new gaming machine to drop, it still leaves a lot of information. There have been rumours that the next big PS5 reveal is happening this month, which could include everything from Price, pre-orders, and even, the official release date. And now gamers are hoping that a recent announcement from Microsoft will leave Sony open to revealing its plans later this month. A new statement released today by Xbox confirms that the Xbox Series X release date has been set for November 2020.

The new statement confirms the launch schedule, while also touching on the disappointing news that Halo Infinite has been pushed back till 2021. The message from Microsoft reads: “Today, we announced updates to Halo Infinite’s launch timing. “Our vision at Xbox and 343 Industries has always been to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever for our fans, while also balancing the team’s well-being. “To do that, we will need some more time to finish the critical work necessary to launch Halo Infinite, which will come in 2021. “We have plenty to keep you busy until Chief arrives: There will be thousands of games to play, spanning four generations, when Xbox Series X launches globally this November and over 100 optimised for Xbox Series X titles, built to take full advantage of our most powerful console, are planned for this year.

“And with brand new console features like hardware-accelerated Direct X raytracing, framerates up to 120 frames per second, faster loading times, and Quick Resume for multiple games, playing will look and feel better, no matter which games you choose to play on day one. “Whether you’ve played for years or have just recently picked up a controller, we can’t wait for you to see and feel the first big step into gaming’s next generation with Xbox Series X this November.” This new leaves the door open for Sony to announce its own plans to launch the PS5 later this year. We would expect the hardware giant to announce its own PS5 release date around November, but at this point, it’s still a guessing game. A recent post on ResetEra suggested that the next-gen Xbox console was expected to launch in less than three months.