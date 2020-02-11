PS5 reveal event in March 2020 according to latest PlayStation 5 reports

A PS5 reveal event is rumoured for February 2020, and now a new leak suggests fans may have to wait a few more weeks to see the PlayStation 5.

According to the latest leaks, the PS5 reveal event is set to be held in the coming weeks, either in February or March 2020. There’s been plenty of hype building for the unveiling of the PlayStation 5, a console many are backing to be dominant. But so much relies on key details we have yet to be told, including price and launch lineup. While Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will not include exclusive titles, Sony is expected to have a few. And what these new games are could certainly affect how well the tech giant transitions from PS4 to PS5 support.

So far, there have been rumours that the PS5 reveal event will be held later this month. This is based around supposed online leaks, as well as Sony trademarking the PlayStation 5 in the US, UK, and New Zealand. This behaviour can sometimes signal a company’s intentions to launch a new product, in this case the PS5. But not all PlayStation 5 rumours have proven true and many have to be taken with a big pinch of salt. February 5 was suggested as the reveal date being used for the PlayStation 5, however, nothing has been announced by Sony. And it seems a little late for pulling off such a big event as unveiling a new console. That doesn’t mean the PS5 won’t be unveiled during February 2020, but there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of reliable information right now. Another rumour suggests that Sony won’t reveal the PS5 until March 2020, meaning a longer wait for fans. But even if things aren’t kicking off until March, we might still hear a few rumours before then.