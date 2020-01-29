PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Sony set to have day one advantage over Microsoft

PS5 vs Xbox Series X will be one of the big talking points this year, and it’s emerged that Sony could have a major day one advantage over Microsoft.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X will be one of the main stories of 2020, with the next-gen consoles set to launch in the run-up to Christmas. Ahead of these new console launches fans should find out more about what Sony and Microsoft have up their sleeves in the coming months. Sony are widely rumoured to be holding a PS5 launch event in February where they will lift the lid on their next console.

While Microsoft are also tipped to announce more Xbox Series X news around the time that Sony reveals more on the PS5. As fans wait for more official word from Sony and Microsoft on the PS5 and Xbox X an interesting update on a game in development has emerged. What remake specialists Bluepoint Games are working on for the next-generation has been the subject of much speculation. It has been rumoured Bluepoint could be working on Metal Gear Solid or Castlevania remakes while a new Syphon Filter game has also been mooted.

But it seems the most likeliest candidate is a Demon’s Souls remake, and an alleged leak has indicated this could be a PS5 launch game. It is rumoured that the Demon’s Souls remake could get announced at the upcoming PS5 launch event in New York. And if the Demon’s Souls remake is indeed a day one PS5 launch title then it could give Sony a big advantage over Microsoft on day one. As revealed in a post by GamingBolt, on their website Bluepoint have shared tidbits of information on their next title. Bluepoint recently updated their website to say the next game they’re working on will be the largest in their history. The Shadow of the Colossus remake developers said they have a team of 90 people working on their next game.

And, interestingly, they said that this title will “define the visual benchmark for the next generation of gaming hardware”. If that is indeed the case, then it could give Sony a big day one advantage over Microsoft when the next-gen consoles launch later this year. The news comes after Bluepoint president Marco Thrush teased that the studio’s next game will be their proudest achievement. Speaking to Segment Next, Thrush said: “We [Bluepoint Games] originally remastered Shadow of the Colossus for the PS3 and then remade it for the PS4.