PSG star Kylian Mbappe branded ‘a baby’ and backed to complete £250m Real Madrid transfer

Kylian Mbappe clashed with Thomas Tuchel on Saturday.

Mbappe has been constantly linked with a move to Real Madrid during his time in the French capital. Reports on Monday claimed the Spanish side would be willing to pay a world-record £250million for the 20-year-old. Mbappe previously set the world transfer record for a teenager as he swapped Monaco for PSG in 2017 in a £166m move. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength and emerged as one of – if not the best – young players in the world.

And on Saturday, he added fuel to the speculation suggesting he would be willing to leave. With PSG thrashing Montpellier in Ligue 1 to extend their lead at the summit to 12 points, Mbappe was taken off in the second half by Tuchel. The wonderkid didn’t take too kindly to that, however, and was seen arguing with the German on the sideline as he trudged to the dugout, where he sat slumped against the wall in a sulk. The strop has furthered rumours that Mbappe is unhappy at the Parc des Princes, and reports suggest Madrid are ready to pounce with an earth-shattering £250m bid.

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Chelsea player Craig Burley tore into the youngster, claiming he was acting “like a baby” by complaining against Tuchel’s decision. While he insisted it would still be a stretch to believe he would leave purely as a result, he did back the Spanish giants to complete a move in the summer. Burley said: “He had a strop in the game when he got taken off. “Tuchel stood with him on the touchline trying to explain to him – but what needs explaining?