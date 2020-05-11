PUBG announces schedule for $800k Charity Showdown

PUBG Corporation unveiled the schedule for the $800,000 PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown on Thursday, with the three-week main event set to start May 14.

The event will be split into four regional tournaments, each with a $100,000 prize pool and an additional $100,000 from PUBG Corporation to be donated to charities chosen by the winning teams.

The Asia Pacific region (Southeast Asia and Oceania) will begin play on May 14 and continue on the May 16, May 21 and May 23, while the Asia region (Korea, Japan, China and Taiwan) will play May 15, May 17, May 22 and May 24.

The European region will have group-stage play from May 15-17 and May 22-24 before the grand finals are played May 29-31. The North American region will be in action May 21-24.

The European region will feature 10 invited teams and 14 qualifiers, while and North American region will include eight invited teams and eight qualifiers. The qualifying events begin Saturday.

The Asia and Asia Pacific regions will each have 16 invitees and no qualifiers.

The invited teams for each region are:

Asia Pacific

Vietnam: Cerberus Esports, Creatory Esports, Phoenix Gaming, Divine Esports, DivisionX Gaming, DIC Gaming

Thailand: Buriram United Esports, Golden Cat, Daytrade Gaming, Qconfirm, MiTH

Indonesia: Victim FTF

Philippines: ArkAngel Predator

Oceana: Fury Australia, Athletico, Team Ferox

Asia

Korea: Gen.G, ENTUS, Element Mystic, Griffin, VRLU GHIBLI, Quadro

China: Luminous Stars Gaming, LYG Gaming, Tianba, iFTY, Four Angry Men, RushB Gaming

Japan: Sunsister, Detonation Gaming White

Taiwan: Global Esports Xsset, Team Curson

Europe

FaZe Clan, Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, TSM, ENCE, RYE Gaming, Northern Lights Team, Adepts, Tornado Energy, Omaken Sports

North America

Soniqs, Exodus, Oath, Houston Hardshifts, Livid Gaming, 303 Esports, Team Clueless, Radiance

–Field Level Media