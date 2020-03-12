PUBG console update 6.2 patch notes, server status latest, new features and MORE

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has finally added cross-platform play on PS4 and Xbox One.

After weeks of waiting, PUBG update 6.2 is now available to download on consoles, although you won’t be able to start playing until server downtime is complete.

Server maintenance ends at 11am UK time, so you can jump into the action once you’ve downloaded and installed the update.

According to the PUBG 6.2 patch notes, the biggest new feature is the ability for PS4 and Xbox One owners to party up and play.

“Season 6 is in full-swing, and we’re excited to bring Update 6.2 for consoles with the long-awaited Cross Party Play,” reads a PUBG blog post.

“That means players on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will now be able to invite each other into a single party with this new feature!”

Other new features include Team Deathmatch, while throwables such as frag grenades have been nerfed.

“We also hope the intensity and explosive gameplay of Karakin has you ready for our newest heart-pumping, non-stop action game mode- Team Deathmatch,” the post continues.

“PUBG LABS is also returning with the next iteration of our Skill-Based Rating test, with changes based on feedback received from the first test.

“We’re making some much needed and often requested changes to throwables. Extra-attention has been paid to Frag Grenades, which will be seeing change reducing their overall strength.”

You can see the full PUBG update 6.2 patch notes below…