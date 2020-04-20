‘PUBG’ Global Series Canceled, Replaced With New Digital-Only Event

The highly anticipated PUBG Global Series won’t be happening this 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis. However, PUBG Corporation has prepared a replacement event to lessen the disappointment of players and fans.

According to GameIndustry.biz, the game developer and publisher will be holding a digital PUBG Continental Series, which will include a charity showdown and a series of events across Asia, Europe and North America.

The digital-only event will be held from June until August, and PUBG Corporation will be handing out a total prize pool of $2.4 million.

Moreover, for the PUBG Continental Series Charity Showdown, the company will be giving $100,000 for the winner in each region and another $100,000 for the winners’ charity of choice.

As for the participants who qualified for the PUBG Global Series in Berlin earlier in 2020, each team will reportedly receive $20,000 in compensation. Other teams who were yet to complete the qualifiers will also reportedly be paid appropriately.

PUBG or “PlayerUnknowns’ Battleground” is one of the most popular battle royale games today. Since its early access release on Steam in 2017, it has grown into popularity and eventually organized its own esports tournaments to cater to its ballooning community.

However, “PUBG” is hardly alone in the cancellation of esports tournaments due to COVID-19. In fact, several others have already postponed, canceled or moved their events online because of the global health crisis.

For one, the Overwatch League has decided to play out its entire 2020 season online. The same goes for ESL, who opted to move its “Dota 2” events ESL One Los Angeles and ESL One Birmingham to an online format.

On the other hand, the Pokemon Championship Series — which includes the North American International Championship in June and Pokemon World Championship in August – has been canceled. All sanctioned Play! Pokemon events have been suspended as well “until further notice”.

Just like “PUBG,” another popular battle royal game in “Apex Legends” was also forced to postpone their Global Series indefinitely. Per ESPN, Respawn Entertainment said in a statement that all live events will remain suspended “until the global coronavirus situation improves.”

It’s unlikely that “PUBG” will be the last one to cancel its esports tournament. With the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus growing day by day, more gaming events and tournaments are expected to be affected.