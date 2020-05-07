Public order gardaí sent to Oberstown after staff threatened with boiling water

GARDAÍ WERE CALLED to the Oberstown Detention Centre in North Dublin yesterday after staff were threatened by some of its residents.

A number of children based at the centre became aggressive towards staff and started to ransack the kitchen area.

It’s understood staff at the centre tried to intervene and convince them to leave the area and that staff members were then threatened with boiling water.

The facility is used for Ireland’s young offenders who are sent there by the courts.

Officers confirmed they attended the scene.

A Garda spokesman said: “At approximately 8.30pm on 6 may 2020, gardaí from Balbriggan attended at Oberstown Children Detention Campus following a request from staff when a group of four inmates barricaded themselves into a kitchen area.

“Local Gardaí attended and with assistance from the Public Order Unit the matter was brought to a safe conclusion a short time later.

“There was no reports of any injuries and it’s understood only minor damaged was caused within the facility.

“A full investigation into the incident is underway.”