Pubs propose radical changes to open early; GPs fear ‘tsunami’ of non-coronavirus illnesses: Today’s Covid-19 main points

By Denis Bedoya on May 5, 2020

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

Updated 10 hours ago

GENERAL PRACTITIONERS HAVE expressed concerns about a drop in the number of patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations.

They say that there has been a drop in cancer referrals and heart attack and stroke related consultations, believing that this may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses in coming weeks and months.

The warning comes after health officials confirmed 16 more deaths and 266 new confirmed cases of the virus this evening.

  • Irish people in Australia and New Zealand have reported a complex set of feelings as they look on the outbreak in Ireland from the other side of the world.
  • The Mental Health Commission has said that it is concerned that “significant inconsistencies” remain in the application of new guidance for testing mental health staff for Covid-19.
  • The Irish Dental Association has warned that Ireland is facing a crisis that poses a “grave threat to the nation’s oral health”, with 80% of dentists reporting a high risk to the sustainability of their practice.
  • Trade union Unite has warned that construction companies cannot be left to regulate themselves in terms of compliance with Covid-19 restrictions once they re-open.
  • Publicans’ groups have proposed a series of radical plans aimed at getting the government to allow bars to re-open before 10 August.
  • Health minister Simon Harris said that the government was “open” to talking to publicans about any earlier re-opening and welcomed the proposal. 
  • New data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association shows that 11,000 babies have been born in Ireland’s hospitals since the arrival of Covid-19 in February.
  • Charity Alone has called on the government to tackle long-term issues facing older people – such as mental health and nursing home support – as the country moves to the next stage of the pandemic. 
  • Ireland will provide €18 million towards a global effort to find a vaccine and effective treatments for Covid-19. 

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • Italians will begin to visit relatives and return to work this morning as the country eases back on the world’s longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
  • Donald Trump has launched his re-election campaign with a pledge to find a vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of the year.
  • The UK has confirmed that the number of daily coronavirus tests has fallen to 76,496 – below the government’s 100,000 daily testing target.
  • The Global Drug Survey has launched a special poll to gauge how the habits of drug users across the world have changed during the pandemic.
  • ITV has announced the cancellation of this year’s series of Love Island.

