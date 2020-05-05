Pubs propose radical changes to open early; GPs fear ‘tsunami’ of non-coronavirus illnesses: Today’s Covid-19 main points

GENERAL PRACTITIONERS HAVE expressed concerns about a drop in the number of patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations.

They say that there has been a drop in cancer referrals and heart attack and stroke related consultations, believing that this may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses in coming weeks and months.

The warning comes after health officials confirmed 16 more deaths and 266 new confirmed cases of the virus this evening.

New data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association shows that 11,000 babies have been born in Ireland’s hospitals since the arrival of Covid-19 in February.

have been born in Ireland’s hospitals since the arrival of Covid-19 in February. Charity Alone has called on the government to tackle long-term issues facing older people – such as mental health and nursing home support – as the country moves to the next stage of the pandemic.

Ireland will provide €18 million towards a global effort to find a vaccine and effective treatments for Covid-19.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: