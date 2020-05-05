Pubs propose radical changes to open early; GPs fear ‘tsunami’ of non-coronavirus illnesses: Today’s Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.
GENERAL PRACTITIONERS HAVE expressed concerns about a drop in the number of patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations.
They say that there has been a drop in cancer referrals and heart attack and stroke related consultations, believing that this may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses in coming weeks and months.
The warning comes after health officials confirmed 16 more deaths and 266 new confirmed cases of the virus this evening.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- This evening, health officials confirmed 16 more deaths and 266 new confirmed cases of the virus.
- GPs have expressed concerns about a drop in patients with “persistent” symptoms booking consultations, saying that it that may lead to a “tsunami” of non-Covid-19 illnesses.
- Irish people in Australia and New Zealand have reported a complex set of feelings as they look on the outbreak in Ireland from the other side of the world.
- The Mental Health Commission has said that it is concerned that “significant inconsistencies” remain in the application of new guidance for testing mental health staff for Covid-19.
- The Irish Dental Association has warned that Ireland is facing a crisis that poses a “grave threat to the nation’s oral health”, with 80% of dentists reporting a high risk to the sustainability of their practice.
- Trade union Unite has warned that construction companies cannot be left to regulate themselves in terms of compliance with Covid-19 restrictions once they re-open.
- Publicans’ groups have proposed a series of radical plans aimed at getting the government to allow bars to re-open before 10 August.
- Health minister Simon Harris said that the government was “open” to talking to publicans about any earlier re-opening and welcomed the proposal.
- New data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association shows that 11,000 babies have been born in Ireland’s hospitals since the arrival of Covid-19 in February.
- Charity Alone has called on the government to tackle long-term issues facing older people – such as mental health and nursing home support – as the country moves to the next stage of the pandemic.
- Ireland will provide €18 million towards a global effort to find a vaccine and effective treatments for Covid-19.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- Italians will begin to visit relatives and return to work this morning as the country eases back on the world’s longest nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
- Donald Trump has launched his re-election campaign with a pledge to find a vaccine for Covid-19 by the end of the year.
- The UK has confirmed that the number of daily coronavirus tests has fallen to 76,496 – below the government’s 100,000 daily testing target.
- The Global Drug Survey has launched a special poll to gauge how the habits of drug users across the world have changed during the pandemic.
- ITV has announced the cancellation of this year’s series of Love Island.
