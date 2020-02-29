Puigdemont received as a pop star in Perpignan

From 70,000 to 100,000 people are expected this Saturday, February 29 around noon in front of the Perpignan Exhibition Center (Pyrénées-Orientales) for a meeting of the Catalan freelancer Carles Puigdemont. 550 buses, 450 motorhomes and 10,000 cars are expected. Roads will be blocked for the occasion. Two other MEPs will also be present: Clara Ponsanti and Toni Comin. The latter and Puigdemont are being prosecuted by Spanish justice in the framework of the organization of the referendum, banned by the Spanish authorities, on the self-determination of Catalonia in October 2017.

Puigdemont will meet the president of the General Council Hermeline Malherbe, the mayor the Republicans of the city Jean-Marc Pujol, and the deputy La République en Marche, Romain Grau, allied with the local Catalanist party “Yes to the Catalan party”.

Carles Puigdemont has been in exile in Belgium since November 2017. He fled the Spanish justice system which notably prosecuted him for sedition and embezzlement of public funds within the framework of the organization of the referendum of October 2017. Spain did not succeed to obtain his extradition, even when he was arrested during a trip to Germany in June 2018. German justice had ruled that the charge of sedition could not be sustained.

Carles Puigdemont has since been elected MEP. Spain has so far failed to lift its immunity as an MEP. The European Court of Justice has found its mandate to protect it from prosecution. In the European Parliament, the debate on the subject continues but the lifting of his immunity does not seem the most likely option.

The Perpignan meeting takes place about thirty kilometers from the fiefdom of Carles Puigdemont, Gerona. On this occasion, he will be able to see his 84-year-old mother, whom he has not seen for two years.

For Manuel Valls, candidate last year for the mayor of Barcelona, ​​this meeting is a “provocationhe said to Figaro. A provocation for Spain because Puigdemont’s speech will inevitably be an attack on his justice and the rule of law. A provocation against France also since he announces coming to Northern Catalonia. We must remember that he fled the justice of his country. The attitude of local elected officials is scandalous, whether they are LREM, from the right or from the left. They are playing with fire, thinking of winning votes during the next municipal elections. But only the National Gathering will gain anything. Macron spoke of Islamist separatism. But there are other separatisms in France that could wake up“.

For the delegate of Catalonia in Paris, Daniel Camos, this meeting is “a strong symbol because they are political exiles who will be present a few dozen kilometers from their home. This demonstrates that MEPs can travel to all countries of the European Union except their own: Spain. Because Spanish justice has clearly said that if they returned to Spanish territory, they would be arrested. “

This meeting is organized a few days after the first negotiation meeting between the Spanish and Catalan governments in Madrid. Pedro Sanchez was able to assume the presidency of the Spanish government thanks to the support of the Catalan parties, in exchange for the commitment to organize a negotiation on the future of Catalonia. The separatists demand the organization of a referendum on the self-determination and the amnesty of the prosecuted militants, therefore the release of the nine former political leaders condemned for some to more than 10 years of prison.

But these negotiations are likely to take time, especially since the president of the Genelaritat of Catalonia, Kim Torra, is politically very weakened and that new regional elections should be organized in the months to come.