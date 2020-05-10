Push grows to bring back Tony Abbott to run in Eden-Monaro

Tony Abbott’s political comeback is up in the air after he was named as a contender for the federal seat of Eden Monaro.

The former Prime Minister issued a statement yesterday via a spokesman saying rumours he was returning to politics was ‘bullshit’.

But speculation remains he is weighing up a tilt for the upcoming by-election with reports Liberal Party vice president Teena McQueen is secretly counting the numbers to see if Mr Abbott had a chance in pre-selection.

The former Member for Warringah lost his seat last year to independent Zali Steggall but is seen as a strong conservative voice after rivals pulled out of the race.

The Coalition is yet to endorse a candidate for Eden Monaro after Labor Member Dr Mike Kelly announced his retirement last week due to ill health.

The seat in southern NSW surrounds the ACT and includes the towns of Yass, Bega and Cooma.

Nine news political reporter Chris O’Keefe said the conservative faction of the Liberal party are proposing Mr Abbott run for the by-election.

‘I’m told the VP of the liberal party has been quietly sounding out options on behalf or Mr Abbott to see if he could make a run for the seat on behalf of the Liberal party,’ Mr O’Keefe said.

But he said the odds of Mr Abbott being endorsed by the party are incredibly slim.

‘No on seems to know in the New South Wales Liberal party where these decisions will ultimately be made.. whether or not Ms McQueen has actually spoken to Tony Abbott if he has any interest in it,’ he said.

‘I am told that I don think Scott Morrison would take too kindly to it and there is almost no chance of him getting up when it does finally get to state executive.’

The Sydney Morning Herald/Age Chief Political Correspondent David Crowe refuted the claims adding to the mystery.

‘Teena McQueen says she is not advocating for Tony Abbott to run for Eden-Monaro,’ he said.

A spokesman for Mr Abbott told the Ben Fordham radio show the rumours were ‘complete bullshit, utterly without foundation, distracted mischief making’.

New South Wales Transport Minister Andrew Constance and Deputy Premier John Barilaro have both withdrawn their names as candidates after initially announcing they would be running.

Mr Constance said he had unfinished business as the local member for Bega and needed to ‘remain focused on the bushfire recovery’.

Mr Barilaro’s announcement about withdrawing from the race on Monday was tainted after a series of text messages were leaked to Sky News of him attacking Nationals Federal leader Michael McCormack.

The New South Wales Nationals leader said Mr McCormack felt threatened by him and blamed the deputy prime minister’s lack of support for his decision not to run in the by-election.

Retired army general and New South Wales liberal senator Jim Molan also announced he would not be running in a statement to the media on Wednesday.

There’s speculation the decisions were made based off early polling figures showing a loss for the coalition in the wake of the response to the catastrophic bushfieres which devastated south east New South Wales in the past few months.

The town of Cobargo in the electorate was the scene of a several viral videos which revealed growing frustration among locals with Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the bushfires.

Mr Morrison was filmed grabbing a woman’s hand after she refused to shake his before bystanders yelled out he should be ‘ashamed of himself’.

Local farmer Fiona Kotvojs, who contested the seat in May 2019, is being named as the most likely candidate to win Liberal pre-selection.

The decision will come down to a vote of 142 Liberal party members when nominations close on Friday.

Bega Valley mayor Kristy McBain has been selected as Labor’s candidate.

The date of the by-election is still be to confirmed with the seat currently held by Labor with a 0.9 per cent margin.