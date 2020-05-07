Push to reopen Australia’s economy will be kick-started TODAY

Australians must get back to their offices and job sites kick-start the economy, with lockdown costing the country $4billion every week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say today.

‘We must get people back into jobs and back into work,’ Mr Frydenberg will tell the National Press Club, as he confirms Australia is on track to enter its first recession since the early 1990s.

‘Some of the hardest hit sectors like retail and hospitality are among the biggest employers, accounting for more than two million employees between them.

‘History shows the longer people are unemployed, the harder it is to get a job.’

Treasury estimates predict the country’s GDP will fall by 10 to 12 per cent by the end of June – a fall which would represent a $50billion drop-off in economic activity in the space of a single quarter.

But Mr Frydenberg said that number would double if Australia’s restrictions mirrored the strict eight-week lockdowns like the one introduced in Italy.

‘This was the cliff we were standing on,’ he said. ‘This would have seen enormous stress on our financial system as a result of increased balance sheet impairments, widespread firm closures, higher unemployment and household debt.

‘If these restrictions were increased even further, akin to the eight-week lockdown in Europe, then the adverse impact on GDP could double to 24 per cent, or $120 billion, in the June quarter.’

Mr Frydenberg will also credit the $130billion JobKeeper program with mitigating the impact to the economy.

He will point to figures from the early 1990s – when it took seven years for unemployment levels to fall back to pre-recession levels – as underlining the need to minimise the long-term economic impact of the pandemic.

In Tuesday’s speech, the treasurer will give his backing to the National Cabinet’s decision to bring forward its decision to relax its coronavirus restrictions by a week to this Friday.

‘For every extra week the current restrictions remain in place, Treasury estimates that we will see close to a $4 billion reduction in economic activity from a combination of reduced workforce participation, productivity, and consumption,’ Mr Frydenberg will say.

He will also say total spending in the recreational, accommodation and food industries is down by as much as 70 per cent.

Overall consumption is also down 19.5 per cent since the beginning of the year according to data from the National Australia Bank, his speech reads.

It comes as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with the Australian National Cabinet on Tuesday to discuss allowing travel to resume between the two countries.

Ms Ardern is also keen to discuss the COVIDSafe app as New Zealand plans to develop a similar version of the contact tracing platform.

As well as hearing from Ms Ardern, the meeting of state and territory leaders will consider how to relax coronavirus rules before the national baseline restrictions are expected to be eased on Friday.

New Zealand and Australia have seen similar success in tackling coronavirus – even though New Zealand enforced harsher restrictions.

On March 25 the country went into a full lockdown which shut all restaurants and construction businesses and prevented online deliveries except for essential goods.

On April 27 that was eased to a level similar to Australia’s eastern states.

On 27 April, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton floated the idea of opening Australia’s borders to New Zealand as the ‘logical first step’.

But when it comes to opening the borders to other parts of the world such as the US or UK he warned ‘that will be sometime off.