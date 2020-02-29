Putin and Erdogan agree to a reduction of hostilities in the Syrian region of Idlib

The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip

Erdogan, have agreed to a reduction in hostilities in the Syrian region of Idlib after the death this week of 36 Turkish military inside the offensive against the rebel and jihadist stronghold that the Syrian Army, with the support of Moscow, is carrying out in the area , where Ankara has deployed forces.

“The parties confirmed their intention to reduce tensions on the ground while continuing the fight against terrorists who were recognized as such by the UN Security Council, to protect civilians inside and outside the demilitarized zone and provide assistance urgently needed for all those in need ”, according to a statement issued this Saturday by the Russian Foreign Ministry and picked up by the official Russian news agency, RIA Novosti.

The United States has indicated Russia in the last hours as the final responsible for the new Syrian offensive, understanding that Damascus forces are completely unable to progress without the air support and strategic assistance provided by the Russian command.

Meanwhile, the president of Turkey has reported on Saturday that his military forces have destroyed chemical weapons factories of the Syrian Army within the counterattack launched this week against Damascus forces in retaliation for the death of the military.

“Several sites, including airfields, ammunition depots, air defense systems, hangars and chemical weapons production facilities were burned and destroyed,” Erdogan said in Istanbul, in comments to members of his Justice and Development party.

“Since last night we have destroyed seven warehouses with chemical materials,” Erdogan said, claiming that more than 2,100 Syrian soldiers and nearly 300 military vehicles, including 94 tanks, were destroyed.

Erdogan said that “the military in Turkey were in Syria, and in Idlib,” specifically “at the invitation of the Syrian people,” but not at the invitation of President Al Assad. Enraged, Erdogan has stated that he told Putin the possibility of leaving the matter completely in the hands of Turkey.

«As long as the people do not propose to leave, we will not leave there. I told Putin: leave me with the regime face to face, we will do whatever it takes, ”said the president. .