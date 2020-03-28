Putin forced to delay key vote to reset presidential term limits due to Covid-19

The planned national vote on constitutional amendments in Russia will be postponed from April to a later date, President Vladimir Putin said, citing the threat of Covid-19.

Speaking in a televised address on Wednesday, Putin announced a number of measures to support the Russian people as the country faces an increasingly serious threat from coronavirus.

The Russian government will delay the vote on the constitution, which was scheduled for April 22. The changes involve, among other things, empowering Russia’s Upper House, creating a new government body – the State Council – and restricting all future presidents’ time in office to two overall terms.

At the same time, the amendments also ‘reset’ the term count for the sitting president – if adopted, this will allow Putin to run again in 2024. The provision was introduced by MPs while they debated the amendments.