Putin grants Russian government emergency powers to fight Covid-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the government to declare a nationwide emergency should current efforts not be enough to keep the coronavirus pandemic under control.

If the provision is triggered, the government will be able to directly control all drugs and medical goods within a special response system as well as introduce stricter quarantine measures. It would also be able to temporarily freeze all potential bankruptcy cases.

On top of this, the new legislation also separately introduces additional measures to support Russia’s tourism industry.

Most of the country has already imposed some form of lockdown. Residents of Moscow, where more than a half of all confirmed coronavirus cases are registered, have to comply with a strict home-isolation regime. Similar rules apply in Saint Petersburg and other major cities, to varying degrees.

People diagnosed with Covid-19 and treated at home might soon be asked to install a special phone app that is designed to ensure their compliance with quarantine regulations while easing their communication with medics at the same time.

Over the last 24 hours, 440 more people tested positive for coronavirus, fewer than the previous day which saw 500 new cases. The total number of infected in Russia has reached 2,777, with 1,880 of those in Moscow.

