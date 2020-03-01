Putin is modifying the Constitution. These Russians don’t trust it

“Change the rulers, not the Constitution,” is said on a large banner. Behind it about 22 thousand Russians traveling through Moscow in a march. There are also smaller manifestations in other Russian cities today.

“Against new Constitution”

“Putin wants to take away our freedom” is written on a board. Many protesters this year carry signs with texts about the president and the Constitution.

In the live broadcast of opposition channel TV Rain, a woman with a sign “No to cheating civilians” can be seen. “I am opposed to the amendment of the Constitution,” she says. “Those changes are only necessary for Putin. Many people don’t understand that.”