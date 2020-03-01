Putin is modifying the Constitution. These Russians don’t trust it

“Change the rulers, not the Constitution,” is said on a large banner. Behind it about 22 thousand Russians traveling through Moscow in a march. There are also smaller manifestations in other Russian cities today.
“Against new Constitution”
“Putin wants to take away our freedom” is written on a board. Many protesters this year carry signs with texts about the president and the Constitution.
In the live broadcast of opposition channel TV Rain, a woman with a sign “No to cheating civilians” can be seen. “I am opposed to the amendment of the Constitution,” she says. “Those changes are only necessary for Putin. Many people don’t understand that.”
The woman refers to Putin’s mysterious plan to amend the Constitution. Vladimir Putin’s current tenure as president runs until 2024 and then he must resign according to the Constitution. However, it does not seem that Putin will just give up power.
“Stay in power forever”
Because Putin is making changes to the Constitution: the president (Putin’s successor) gets less power; other functions (such as the prime minister) are given more power.
Many Kremlin watchers think that with the new Constitution, Putin will ensure that if he is no longer a president, he can still hold a good deal of power in another position.
“They want to make the Constitution so that certain people stay in power forever,” a woman tells Radio Svoboda. “If Nemtsov were still alive, I am sure he would have taken the street with this slogan,” says another woman.
The murder of Nemtsov
Boris Nemtsov was a liberal politician who was in the government for a while before Putin came to power. Under Putin, Nemtsov became one of the faces of the opposition. Nemtsov was shot dead on February 27, 2015.
That murder, a liquidation, took place right next to the walls of the Kremlin. Five (rental) killers have been sentenced to long prison sentences, but the client has never been caught.
Client never caught
Experts doubt whether Putin ordered the murder. The perpetrators all had ties with Ramzan Kadyrov, the notorious leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya. Possibly, Kadyrov wanted the favor to put favor on Putin.
One of the banners is today: “Kadyrov is a shame for Russia.”
Protest is growing again
Since the murder, a march is held every year to commemorate Nemtsov. Turnout has fallen sharply in recent years, but today’s turnout (22 thousand) has doubled compared to last year. Apparently Putin’s plans with the Constitution have increased enthusiasm.
“The country needs to develop,” a demonstrator says. “For this it is necessary that new rulers can come. The present rulers always do the same. They have no new ideas.”
Another young man says, “My children are going to live in this country too. I want them to grow up in a good, prosperous country and not in the garbage that Russia is today.”