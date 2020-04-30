Qld indigenous communities turf leaders

Indigenous communities across Queensland have voted to turf former leaders in favour of new voices.

Polling results have cemented a leadership change in 14 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander councils, with mayors returning to their positions in a further six.

They’ll be jumping into the deep end to help their communities get through the COVID-19 pandemic, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Minister Jackie Trad said.

“As we face the unprecedented challenges that the COVID-19 outbreak has presented to all Queensland communities, that leadership is more important than ever,” she said.

New mayors have been elected in Aurukun, Cherbourg, Doomadgee, Hope Vale, Mossman Gorge, Napranum, Kowanyama, Mornington Island, Wujal Wujal, Palm Island, Pormpuraaw, Woorabinda, Northern Peninsula Area and the Torres Strait Regional council.