Qld MP, cops fined over driveway catch-up

A Queensland MP has resigned from the LNP’s shadow ministry after he and two police officers were fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts, the sergeant and senior constable were each fined $1334 over a weekend street gathering in breach of social distancing rules.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said she had accepted Mr Watts’ resignation as Shadow Minister for Police and Counter-Terrorism and Corrective Services.

She said Mr Watts told her on Tuesday that he attended a neighbourhood gathering on Sunday afternoon and had been fined.

He also apologised.

Despite his resignation and embarrassment to the party, Ms Frecklington saw a positive side to one of her lieutenants breaking strict COVID-19 regulations.

“He’s copped the fine and he has apologised … and resigned from my shadow ministry,” Ms Frecklington told reporters.

“Trevor’s actions show he is a man of integrity and accountability.”

Mr Watts said he had been catching up with his neighbours on their respective driveways on Sunday afternoon and did not think he was in breach at the time.

“My actions demonstrated a momentary lack of judgment and I regret them deeply,” he said in a statement.

Ninderry MP Dan Purdie, a former detective, will replace Mr Watts.

Mr Purdie’s old job as assistant treasury spokesman will be filled by Nicklin MP Marty Hunt, another former police officer.

Queensland Police said the two police officers had been fined over their presence at the gathering.

Police are working to identify 12 other people believed to have also been there.