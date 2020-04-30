Qld school in court over boy’s long hair

A five-year-old Cook Island boy will have to wait another two months to find out if he will be expelled from his private Christian school for having long hair.

Cyrus Taniela was told by the Australian Christian College Moreton, near Brisbane, in February to abide by school rules, which requires boys’ hair to be neat, tidy and not hanging over their faces.

His mother, Wendy, took the matter to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, saying her son’s hair was being grown ahead of a traditional haircutting ceremony on this seventh birthday.

The tribunal on Wednesday agreed to hear the matter on June 22 in a bid to provide Cyrus’ family with a decision before semester two begins the following month.

In the meantime, a court order allowing Cyrus to attend school without conforming to school policy will remain in place.