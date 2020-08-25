QR code scanner: How to scan a QR code on Android smartphones

QR CODES are the quick way of digesting data via an Android device. Here is how to scan a QR code on your Android smartphone.

QR (Quick Response) codes have an almost infinite number of applications. These cubist black and white jumbles help with everything from sharing a URL link to buying stuff online.

Some Android users have hit the Play Store to download one of a myriad of ad-filled scanner apps. However, there are far better methods to scan QR codes on Android that do not require installing a third-party app with trackers and ads. Some Android browsers even come with built-in QR scanners. As a result, it is actually an incredibly easy process to quickly and safely scan a QR code on an Android phone.

Pretty much all Android phone comes complete with Google Lens. Google Lens is all you need to scan a QR code. The Google app has a built-in scanning tool called Lens. This tech helps identify objects, landmarks, text, and numbers you see in the real world.

However, the application is also capable of processing QR and bar codes. There are numerous ways of starting Google Lens. You can activate Lens via Google Assistant and tapping the Lens icon to the left of the mic button. And another option is to download the official shortcut app. This adds a familiar app icon for the service to your home screen, available via the Android Play Store. Once Lens is up and running, simply point the smartphone’s camera at a QR code.

Once the camera deciphers the QR code and recognises it as a web link, you will see a preview of the address, which you can tap to visit it. If other values, such as numbers or passwords, are saved to the code, you need to tap the search button at the bottom of the viewfinder to explore more. Google Lens is also accessible via Google Photos. As a result, any photo featuring a QR code can easily be later identified. Simply open the image in full view and tap the Lens button at the bottom.