Qualcomm second-quarter revenue beats estimates, shares…

April 29 – Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and forecast current-quarter sales largely in line with expectations even though several other chipmakers had flagged concerns of a significant hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

Total revenue for the company rose about 5% to $5.22 billion in the second quarter ended March 29, beating analysts’ estimates of $5.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were up 5% in trading after the bell.