Queen and Prince Philip struggles: How Queen worked HARD to make marriage work

QUEEN ELIZABETH II had admitted to being “uncomfortable” with the idea of divorce, a royal expert has claimed. Here’s how the Queen worked hard to make her marriage with Prince Philip work.

Queen Elizabeth II has been married to Prince Philip for an impressive 72 years. The Queen does reportedly feel it’s “too easy to get divorced” and is “uncomfortable” with the idea, a royal expert has claimed.

The comments comes as two of the Queen’s family members have announced they will split from their wives. Last week, Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips said he and wife Autumn would divorce after 12 years together. An official statement for their spokesman read: “They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. “The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one.”

Peter and Autumn share two children together, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven. The statement further read: “The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla. “Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.” In addition, it was confirmed on Monday David Linley, Earl of Snowdon, 58, and his wife Serena, 49, would split.

The Earl of Snowdon is the Queen’s nephew and son of Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones. He is 21st in line to the throne and has two grown-up children with Serena. A spokesman for the couple said in a statement: “The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. “They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.”

In the past, the Queen has reportedly offered advice to couples struggling with the marriage. Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: “She used to say ‘Just wait two years and see if you can make it work’. “She will have urged Peter and Autumn to try again.” Ingrid said the 93-year-old Queen feels “sad but pragmatic” about royal divorces and said the monarch will often urge couples to make their marriages work because she feels it is “too easy to get divorced”. Speaking to OK! magazine, Ingrid said the Queen is now leaning on Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William for “strength”.