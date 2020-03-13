Queen Commonwealth Day message IN FULL: Queen’s call for unity amid Megxit heartbreak

THE QUEEN has called for unity and hailed tradition in her Commonwealth Day message as the Royal Family marks the end of an era amid the step back of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Queen has issued a message to mark Commonwealth Day on March 9, in which highlighted how global connectivity makes people aware their “choices and actions” can affect the “well-being of people and communities living far away”. She also praised the diversity of the family of nations whose blend of traditions “serves to make us stronger”.

The Queen’s words will be printed in the order of service accompanying the Commonwealth Day service on Monday at Westminster Abbey, attended by the Queen and senior members of the royal family. This service will mark Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s final engagement as working royals before they step back from The Firm. Harry and Meghan have been carrying out a string of final public appearances over the past few days. And their decision was likely in the Queen’s mind as she calls for unity in her message.

“On Commonwealth occasions, it is always inspiring to be reminded of the diversity of the people and countries that make up our worldwide family. “We are made aware of the many associations and influences that combine through Commonwealth connection, helping us to imagine and deliver a common future. “This is particularly striking when we see people from nations, large and small, gathering for the Commonwealth Games, for meetings of Commonwealth governments, and on Commonwealth Day.

“Such a blend of traditions serves to make us stronger, individually and collectively, by providing the ingredients needed for social, political and economic resilience. “Throughout my life, I have had the opportunity to see and hear how membership of the Commonwealth family means so much to those living in all parts of the world, often in places that are quite remote. “Advances in technology and modern media have now enabled many more people to witness and enjoy – with remarkable immediacy – this experience of Commonwealth connection, in areas such as education, medicine and conservation. DON’T MISS

