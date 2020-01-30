Queen ‘desperate to keep door open’ to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for future role

QUEEN Elizabeth II is “desperately trying” to ensure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the chance to resume their royal work if they change their minds, royal author Tina Brown claimed.

The Queen has been brokering talks between senior members of the Royal Family and her grandson, Prince Harry, after he and Meghan Markle announced plans to step away from their “senior” position in the family. In a statement released on Monday, Her Majesty insisted she supports Harry and Meghan’s decision and senior staffers have been charged with finding a solution to avoid disruption because of the changes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to make. But royal author Tina Brown claimed the Queen is “desperately trying” to ensure Harry and Meghan have the opportunity to return to their position should they choose to in a few years.

Speaking to Today, Ms Brown said: “She is desperately trying to find some way to keep the doors open for Harry. “She feels life is long, she’s a big believer in ‘let the cool heads prevail’ so she really wants to keep that door open. “Not alienate him because, who knows, this could be like a year’s experimental thing and then he’s going to want to come back into the Royal Family.” The royal expert also suggested plans for Harry and Meghan to retake their senior roles in the future have been inspired by the important PR value the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have.

Ms Brown continued: “I think she really wants to keep it open for him because he is a big asset. “Harry is the second-most-popular member of the Royal Family after the Queen. He’s attractive, he is a vet and they were actually excited about Meghan. “It seemed like here she was, the star power – these two were going to really be this massive asset bumping up the glamour of the Royal Family and doing the work.” In a shocking statement released last week, Meghan and Harry confirmed reports they want to step away from the Royal Family to pursue financial independence and “carve out a progressive new role within the institution.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex however said they will continue to “fully support Her Majesty The Queen” and perform royal duties when “called upon” despite plans to split their year between the UK and Canada. Meghan Markle returned to Vancouver Island following the announcement to be reunited with eight-month-old son Archie. Following her return to Vancouver, the Duchess of Sussex visited the Downtown Eastside Women’s Center to “offer support” and “boost the staff’s spirit.” Prince Harry is expected to join his family in the Commonwealth nation after carrying out the last series of engagements on behalf of the Queen before the new arrangements are implemented. The Duke of Sussex will host the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draw at Buckingham Palace and is set to meet representatives from 21 nations taking part in the competition next year.