Queen devastated: ‘Battered’ monarch heartbroken as Royal Family ‘falling apart’ at seams

THE QUEEN will be feeling “battered” by the news her grandson Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn, will divorce following 12 years of marriage according to a royal expert.

Kevin Maguire told ITV Good Morning Britain that the Queen will be feeling “personal sadness” following the announcement. Peter Phillips, 42, is the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. He is the eldest grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip and is 15th in line to the throne.

Mr Maguire said: “I think it is different from the others. “It is very different from Andrew. “Very different from Meghan and Harry. “I think it is just personal sadness.

“You can see with her she must be feeling battered, with the family falling apart.” He continued: “12 years is quite a long time. “She wanted to go, we don’t know what is behind it. “She is called Autumn but it must feel like winter for the Queen now.

“It wouldn’t be front-page news without everything else but it is. “That is an interesting point, a relatively minor royal but suddenly on the front page off the back of everything else.” A statement issued on behalf of Peter and Autumn said the decision to divorce was “the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship.” They will share custody of their two children, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.