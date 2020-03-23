Queen Elizabeth Almost Saw ‘Metaphorical’ End Of The Monarchy In 1992

Queen Elizabeth reportedly almost saw the end of the British monarchy in November 1992.

At that time, Windsor Castle went up in flames and former royal correspondent Wesley Kerr detailed what happened.

“What a terrible blow that must have been for the Queen. She must have thought I am a custodian of this place and I failed in my duties. In the evening, I drove along the M4 on my way back to London and the flames seemed to be about 200 feet high. You could see it from a couple of hundred miles away,” Kerr said.

The former royal correspondent went on to say that what happened to Windsor Castle seemed like the end of the world. And metaphorically, it seemed as though it was also the end of the monarchy.

According to New Idea, the fire began in the Queen’s private chapel after the light was pressed against a curtain, which eventually caught alight. But years later, the Windsor Castle is still standing.

In fact, this is where the Queen is currently staying amid the coronavirus outbreak. There is a directive for individuals to self-quarantine to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

“As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary. Audiences due to take place this week at Buckingham Palace will go ahead as planned. These include receiving the Prime Minister, the Commanding Officer of HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH and the Bishop of Hereford. Future Audiences will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, in line with the appropriate advice,” the royal family tweeted.

“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to having been attended by The Queen, and other members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed,” the royal family tweeted in a follow-up post.