Queen Elizabeth body language shows ‘immense sadness’ ahead of crisis talks

QUEEN ELIZABETH’S body language during her recent outing to St. Mary Magdalena Church in Sandringham suggests she feels “isolated” and filled with “immense sadness” due to this past week’s announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex plan to “step back as ‘senior;’ members of the Royal Family,” according to a body language expert.

The 93-year-old Queen of England has called a meeting to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they plan to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family”. Ahead of the meeting, which was held at the Queen’s Sandringham estate today, Queen Elizabeth II attended a morning church service at St. Mary Magdalena Church yesterday, where her body language suggests she feels “isolated” and “immense sadness” due to the recent royal division.

Yesterday, the Queen was welcomed by more than 250 royal fans on the steps of St Mary Magdalene Church. The monarch often attends the Sunday Service at the church when she is in Norfolk, but despite her warm greeting by bystanders, the Queen lacked her usual happy glow which she often sports when she attends a service at the church. Instead Her Majesty looked like she was filled with “immense sadness” at the prospects of recent developments with Prince Harry, and his wife, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Last week on Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are planning on stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British Royal Family and plan to work towards becoming “financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year,” they wrote on Instagram, explaining that they hope to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution.” “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said. Harry and Meghan did not consult any other members of the royal family about their decision, Express.co.uk has since learned. The effect of their decision, according to body language expert, Judi James, has left the Queen feeling “isolated” and immensely hurt by the Sussex’s decision.

In pictures from her outing on Sunday, “the Queen looks rather isolated and reflective here, with her distant eye-gaze, some steepling of her brows and her slightly clamped lips suggesting immense sadness,” Judi revealed. However, according to Judi, despite her evident sadness the Queen looked determined to overcome the newest challenges presented to the Royal Family. “She doesn’t look weak though,” Judi said, referencing her sadness, “Climbing into her car by herself, and sitting relatively upright rather than self-diminished, there is a look of firmness in her bearing and expression,” she added. Instead, the Queen looked “resolute” with the decision to tackle the new royal dramas.

“[The] look of fairness in her bearing and expression, suggests she’ll get through this new challenge to the royal firm,” added Judi. Later, when the Queen returned to her car, Judi revealed that the Queen’s reaction was “moving” after the usual display of vulnerability. “It would be hard to not be moved by the body language of the Queen here, sitting in her car looking profoundly sad, with a hankie couched in one hand which could possibly be a clue to some emotional distress. “Her lower jaw is slightly jutted too, hinting at a mixture of unhappiness and resolve or determination.”