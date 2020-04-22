Queen Elizabeth Cancels Birthday Plans Due To Coronavirus: No Trooping The Colour, Gun Salute

Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her birthday plans due to the coronavirus.

The monarch has annual traditions for her birthdays. She usually marks her birthday with the traditional royal gun salute. She also celebrates it with the traditional parade held mid-June called Trooping the Colour, which was started by King George II in 1748. However, none of them are happening this year, CNN reported.

A royal source told the outlet that the Queen already canceled the celebrations.

“The Queen’s decision that her traditional birthday gun salutes fall silent this year for the first time in her reign due to the #coronavirus crisis, and that government buildings do not need to fly flags for her 94th birthday on Tuesday, makes our front page @thesundaytimes,” a royal correspondent wrote on Twitter.

In another post on social media, Roya Nikkhah shared a statement it received from the Buckingham Palace.

“Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances,” the palace said.

The royal correspondent added that there are no plans to reschedule the annual Trooping the Colour. It might be skipped or celebrated later this year.

Queen Elizabeth II has been in isolation with Prince Philip in Windsor. The senior royals are advised to distance themselves from the crowd because they are susceptible to the virus due to their age.

Dr. Diana Gall of online service said that Prince Philip is more vulnerable. The 98-year-old royal has a medical history and is at greater risk of contracting the virus.

“Prince Philip has had some medical problems in the past and this combined with his age does make him more vulnerable,” Gall explained. “We know he has been hospitalised with bladder infections in recent years but there is no evidence to suggest this would put him at greater risk of complications from COVID-19 unless he is immunocompromised.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Queen released a pre-taped speech to address the COVID-19 pandemic. In her speech, she assured everyone that the battle against coronavirus will eventually be over and “we will succeed.”