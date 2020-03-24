Queen Elizabeth Gave Princess Anne ‘Curse’ Of Royalty, Daughter Zara Has Gift Of Freedom

Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne, and Zara Tindall are connected to each other by blood. And their body language was recently analyzed by an expert.

While speaking with Express, Judi James said that the Queen gave her daughter the gift and possible curse of royalty. And in return, Princess Royal gave her daughter, Zara Tindall the gift of freedom by removing it.

“Both the Queen and Anne have been governed by royal duty and it’s very likely that Zara symbolizes the women they would have been without their titles. While the Queen and Anne are both passionate horse-riders, it was Zara who could turn that passion into a long-term career without time-outs caused by royal duties,” James said.

When it comes to relationships, Tindall had the freedom that neither her grandmother or mother enjoyed when they were younger. According to James, Tindall had the freedom to choose his soulmate.

“While both Anne and her mother married dashing military men who fitted the job title of Disney-style Prince perfectly, Zara was free to find her soul-mate in the shape of the broken-nosed and hugely spontaneous and funny rugby player Mike Tindall,” she said.

Meanwhile, James also talked about the relationship between the three female royals. She said that Princess Anne and the Queen have always had an unfussy closeness. Princess Anne has the same relationship with her only daughter.

“All three women share similar traits of upbeat stoicism and a mutual adoration of horses, but the only emotional displays from any of them will usually be between Zara and her husband and children and her uncles and grandparents,” she said.

In related news, Princess Anne is also on self-quarantine at the moment due to the coronavirus outbreak. The mom of two has not been photographed in public for weeks before her royal engagements are usually kept as low-key as possible. But at the end of the year, Princess Anne is usually named the hardest-working member of the royal family.