Queen Elizabeth Hangs Out With Prince Charles In Adorable Throwback Photo For Mother’s Day

Prince Charles paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

On the official Instagram account of Clarence House, a throwback photo of Her Majesty playing with Prince Charles was shared.

In the snap, the Queen and the Prince of Wales are standing beside a post. They are both looking in the same direction with huge smiles on their faces.

The monarch is standing behind her son while Prince Charles is pointing at something that’s not visible from behind the camera lens.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day, particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together. A young Prince Charles plays in the Clarence House garden with his mother, Princess Elizabeth, in 1950. #MotheringSunday,” they captioned the snap.

Royal fans couldn’t help but gush over the adorable photo of the Queen with her eldest child.

“That’s too gorgeous for words. I think Charles was just so divine as a little boy,” Instagram user @lisafarnik said.

“What a wonderful picture, thank you for sharing,” Instagram user @cymruambyth65 said.

“Just a lovely post to cheer us up,” Instagram user @lisahab said.

“A beautiful picture of my Queen,” Instagram user @marilynjennings said.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles also made headlines this week after it was revealed that he and his wife, Camilla have already left London amid the coronavirus outbreak. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the royal couple is staying in Balmoral for the time being.

Prince Charles and Camilla, who are both in their 70s are at a higher risk to get infected by the deadly coronavirus. As such, their decision to stay in a remote location could be beneficial for them.

The Queen, on the other hand, has been staying in Windsor Castle with Prince Philip where they are on self-quarantine. Her Majesty’s previously scheduled royal engagements have already been canceled to ensure her safety and security amid the pandemic.