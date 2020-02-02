Queen Elizabeth II news: How Queen careful not to break one royal rule on Brexit Day

THE QUEEN will return to London next week following her winter break in Norfolk. As Britain marks Brexit Day tomorrow the Queen will keep a low-profile – here is why.

The UK will cease to be a member of the EU at 11pm on January 31. Downing Street will be illuminated in red white and blue to mark the historic moment and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deliver a speech. The Queen, however, will not be present.

Queen Elizabeth II is Britain’s Head of State and as such must remain politically neutral. Brexit is a topic which has divided the nation and as a unifying force, the Queen has been cautious to maintain her apolitical stance. While Brexiteers rally in Westminster to celebrate, the Queen will stay away from the fray in Sandringham. On Brexit Day more than ever the Queen will be careful not to break the royal rule of staying politically neutral.

The Queen’s Christmas break was disrupted by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shock withdrawal from royal life but she may hope to enjoy some downtime with Prince Philip before heading back to the capital next Thursday. The Queen always travels back to London on February 6 as it is the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death. Prince Philip retired from royal life in 2017 after decades of service. Since then the Duke of Edinburgh has spent an increasing amount of time at Wood Farm on the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

The couple are said to spend months apart while the Queen attends to business at Buckingham Palace. Prince Philip was admitted to hospital in London for planned treatment on the day the Queen travelled to Sandringham ahead of Christmas last year. However, the pair were finally reunited on Christmas eve and will have been enjoying time together since. The Queen will get back to work in Norfolk on Monday before returning to London.

She will visit RAF Marham in King’s Lynn February in her capacity as Honorary Air Commodore of the station. On Wednesday (February 5) she will return to King’s Lynn to open the new Wolferton Pumping Station, which protects the local area from flooding. The Queen expressed her regret at Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals but also gave the couple her support. In a statement released after Buckingham Palace reached an exit deal with the couple, the Queen said: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.”