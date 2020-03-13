Queen Elizabeth II news: How THIS royal will be unlikely ally to Queen after Megxit

QUEEN ELIZABETH has witnessed a turbulent few months for the Royal Family. But one royal in particular could come to the Queen’s aid after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from royal life.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced earlier this year they planned to leave senior royal life behind, a move which reportedly saddened the Queen. In her official statement, the Queen expressed how she had wished for the Sussexes to remain full-time members of the Royal Family, but also that she respected their desire to build a new life.

But after discussions with the Palace, it emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be considered senior, ‘working’ members of the Royal Family. While the Queen emphasised Harry and Megan will remain “a valued part” of her family, the couple will not be carrying out official royal engagements in the future. Meghan and Harry do not officially step back from royal life until March 31. But with a royal engagement schedule as busy as ever, the Queen will need other royals to step up and take on responsibility.

Senior royals like Prince Charles and Princess Anne have been very busy completing royal engagements in recent weeks. Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, also recently travelled to Ireland for a very important visit, to build on the themes of “remembrance and reconciliation”. But another royal, who is usually on the sidelines, now appears to be taking a step into the royal limelight. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is married to the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward and is widely regarded to be one of the Queen’s favourite royals.

But although a favourite of the monarch, Sophie does not normally attend as many royal engagements as other members of The Firm. However, judging by the countess’ busy schedule over the last few weeks, Sophie could be gearing up for a more frontline role in the future. Sophie made history this week as the first member of the Royal Family to visit South Sudan. At the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Sophie’s official tour to the country was used to highlight the rights of women and girls in the country.

Given the significant nature of the visit, which fell during International Women’s Week, the Queen clearly trusts Sophie to take on more responsibility. Royal experts are often of the opinion Sophie is a close confidante to the Queen. Royal expert and author Robert Jobson told the Telegraph: “She’s very much the Queen’s favourite, and you’ll notice that whenever there is a family holiday or gathering, Sophie and Edward often stay a while longer than the rest.” A former royal equerry also told the Sun the Queen finds Sophie’s presence “soothing”.