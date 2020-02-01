Queen Elizabeth II news: The subtle way Queen showed Meghan Markle and Harry who is boss

THE QUEEN expressed her support for Meghan Markle and Harry’s next move in a heartfelt statement on Saturday night. One royal commentator has claimed the message “shows who is in control.”

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, will step down as official royals in spring, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The terms of the Megxit deal were outlined in a statement last night which was accompanied by a kind message from Queen Elizabeth II. While the Queen’s heartfelt words show affection for the Sussexes, they also send a strong message about who’s in charge.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “In this statement, the Queen shows who is in control. “It also underlines the fact that there is no half-way house when you are a working royal.” Mr Fitzwilliams claimed the Queen is more upset with the couple than she may at first seem. He added: “Harry and Meghan won’t use their titles or perform royal duties but over and above the line drawn here, the Queen is showing her displeasure at the way they have behaved despite her emollient words which are so supportive.

“To take away military appointments from Harry, who has served in Afghanistan twice, emphasises that the Queen feels he has let down the monarchy. “The royal family was already reeling from the crisis with Andrew, when Harry released a statement without telling senior royals who had, apparently, been involved in discussions on this for months. “The Queen has shown dedication to duty her whole life and clearly feels let down.” What did the Queen’s statement say? In her statement, the Queen said: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.”

The Queen’s statement added: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

From Spring 2020 Meghan and Harry will no longer be official royal and cease to represent the Queen in an official capacity. They will no longer use the HRH titles nor will they receive public money from the Sovereign Grant. The couple will also pay back the taxpayer funding they received to refurbish their royal residence Frogmore Cottage. Mr Fitzwilliams described this decision as a peace offering to the British public. He added: “The public will be appeased by the repayment of the £2.4 million on Frogmore and by their paying rent for it in future.” Mr Fitzwilliams claims the Megxit deal signifies a clean break for the Sussexes. He said: “This is a clear parting of the ways and though there are issues still to be clarified, it is truly sad to think that their marriage was less than two years ago and it’s come to this so soon.”

While the couple will no longer receive public money and ill work to become financially independent it is understood they will continue to receive money from Prince Charles. Mr Fitzwilliams said: “It remains a matter of speculation as to if and for how long Charles is prepared to fund Harry and Meghan, and also, in so doing, if he has any influence on what they do and anything they endorse. “The element of taxpayer funding they are giving up is 5 per cent, Charles currently provides the rest. “Relations between them are unlikely to have been improved by how he and Meghan have behaved over this.”

