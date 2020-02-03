Queen Elizabeth II snub: What Harry really meant in speech after Queen slapped him down

PRINCE HARRY spoke out about his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior royals for the first time on Sunday. This is what Harry really meant in the emotional speech as he hinted the exit deal reached with the Queen was not what he had hoped for.

Prince Harry, 35, shared his sadness about leaving his senior royal role in an unprecedented address on Sunday. Just 24 hours after Buckingham Palace released a statement outlining the terms of his and Meghan Markle’s exit, Harry expressed dissatisfaction with the deal.

Speaking to guests at the Sentebale charity dinner Prince Harry said he and Meghan would continue to “fly the flag” for Britain and that the decision to step down was not without great sadness. Harry said: “We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. “Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. “For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.”

He added: “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

Meghan and Harry launched their official Sussex Royal website at the same time they first announced their bombshell statement announcing their plans to step back. In their initial statement, the couple outlined their wish to become financially independent from the Crown while continuing to represent the Queen. However, the megxit deal Harry reached with senior royals has made it clear the couple could not have one foot in – one foot out approach to the monarchy. The Palace statement confirmed the Sussex’s will cease to use their HRH titles and will no longer formally represent Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry, whose army career spanned 10 years and who served in Afghanistan twice, has had to relinquish his military titles which will have been a considerable blow. He addressed his disappointment in Sunday’s speech when he said: “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.” In her analysis of Harry’s speech, the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English suggests the removal of Harry’s military titles is a “slap down” from the Queen. She wrote: “Harry can not resist making it clear his hand has been forced. “After creating a website behind the backs of his family to launch his and Meghan’s new vision for a royal life, on which he stated his desire to continue representing the Queen while being given the freedom live abroad and earn his own living, Harry was firmly slapped down by his grandmother and told this would neither be acceptable or possible.”