Queen Elizabeth ‘Working’ Very Hard To Ensure Prince Harry Isn’t Isolated, Extends Olive Branch

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was briefly tainted after she banned them from using the Sussex Royal brand.

But shortly after, Her Majesty extended an olive branch to the royal couple by inviting them to spend the summer with her at her Balmoral residence. On the “Royals” podcast, royal commentator Angela Mollard and Zoe Burrell weighed in on the monarch’s touching gesture.

“I think this is very interesting, I think the Queen is working very, very hard to ensure that Harry doesn’t feel isolated. I think he wants to do the right thing. Remember this comes obviously not long after the Sussexes responded to the Queen banning them from using the word ‘royal.’ There was that piece on social media saying she had no jurisdiction outside the UK to use the word ‘royal,’” Mollard said.

The royal commentator went on to say that Prince Harry and Markle also made a real move to have some unity with the Queen. Mollard said that the fact that the royal couple will be going to Balmoral will be very interesting. And it will also be interesting to know which royals will also be there when they visit Her Majesty.

“I think William and Kate will be there with the kids, the question is whether they overlap. The Queen is there for several months so it’s perfectly possible that everyone can go visit her at different times. You would hope that Charles and Camilla would be there,” she said.

However, there is also a possibility that the Queen’s reunion with Prince Harry and Markle will be canceled. After all, the United Kingdom and the entire world is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the members of the royal family have been on self-quarantine to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

The Queen is staying in Windsor Castle, while Prince Charles and Camilla are at Clarence House. Prince Harry and Markle are on self-quarantine in Canada.