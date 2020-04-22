Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday: Never-Before-Seen Videos Surface

All hail the Queen! It’s Queen Elizabeth II’s 94th birthday and the British royal family is taking a trip down memory lane as a way to celebrate.

The Royal Family Twitter account posted a video Tuesday in honor of the Queen’s birthday that included a collection of sweet moments from her childhood, The Guardian reported.

The video shows a variety of clips, including a young Elizabeth playing on a see-saw with her younger sister, Princess Margaret. Other moments show Elizabeth showing off a delighted smile as she mounts a horse and laughing as a parrot climbs her shoulder. The previously “private footage” ends with a clip of the future Queen dancing with her little sister and other family members.

The clips range in depicting the Queen at different stages of her life, a toddler, to elementary school-aged, to a young tween or teen.

The tribute serves as an almost thank-you to the public for their kind words for the Queen.

“Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen’s 94th birthday,” was written on the Twitter post alongside the video.

While the date is one to celebrate for the royals, Her Majesty’s 94th-year also breaks tradition for the Queen. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, she canceled the usual gun-salutes that takes place in the Tower of London and Hyde Park, as well as the ringing of the bells of Westminster Abbey.

“Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances,” a Buckingham Palace source said, according to The Guardian’s earlier report.

Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip have been social distancing in Windsor Castle, while the rest of the family remains isolated all around the world. However, that doesn’t mean her royal relatives didn’t try their hardest to still make the day special. Family members Prince William and Kate Middleton posted the above photo of the two of them alongside the Queen in honor of her birthday on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth will also be treated to a virtual birthday celebration via video calls, according to The Sun.