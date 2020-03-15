Queen fear: Heartbroken Queen’s worst fear revealed – but what is it?

QUEEN ELIZABETH II is facing major changes within the Royal Family as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step down from royal duties, but what is the Queen’s worst fear?

The Royal Family is undergoing a series of changes as they adjust to life without three senior royals. On Monday, March 9 it will be the final time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will undertake royal duties as they attend the Commonwealth Day service alongside the Queen at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen has given the Sussexes her blessing to leave the royal fold, but reports say she is saddened by their choice. Royal sources have said the Queen has tried hard to accommodate Harry and Meghan’s choice while looking out for the future of the monarchy. A source close to the family said of the Queen: “She’s just extremely disappointed that it’s turned out like this. “I think she is upset and saddened by it all.”

But what is the Queen’s worst fear? Senior royals are reportedly upset they have not seen Meghan and Harry’s son Archie as much as they would like. Now a royal source has said the Queen is afraid she will not be able to have a relationship with her great-grandson. Meghan and Harry have left their 10-month-old son in Canada while they return to the UK for their last round of engagements.

A source told US Weekly the Queen’s “worst fear” is not seeing Archie again. The source told the magazine: “[The Queen is] heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson… “The Queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it’s looking unlikely that will ever happen. “The Queen’s worst fear is that she may never see Archie again.

“She’s trying to stay optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan’s character – even after everything that’s happened.” Archie has remained in Canada since the couple announced their decision to leave the Royal Family. The couple said they would split their time between Canada and the UK, but young Archie has not been in the UK since before the Sussexes Christmas break. The Sunday Times has also reported the Queen is “very sad” at having seen her great-grandson so little.

The Queen met Archie a few days after his birth but did not attend his christening as she reportedly had prior commitments, And it is not just the Queen who craves a relationship with the youngster, as the Sun reported senior royals are “despondent” at not having spent much time with Archie since his birth. Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis are also thought to have had very little interaction with their young cousin. While Meghan and Harry carry out their last few engagements, Archie is thought to be in Canada with Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and his nanny.

Archie was last seen in an Instagram post on the SussexRoyal account on New Year’s Eve. Meghan and Harry’s final engagement will take place on Monday, March 9, with the couple attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Then, on March 31, the couple will no longer be senior royals and will relinquish their HRH titles, as well as no longer undertaking royal duties. Instead, the couple has plans to become “financially independent” while splitting time between the UK and North America.

