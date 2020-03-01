Queen heartbreak: Her Majesty deeply ‘saddened’ by Harry and Meghan Sussex Royal row

QUEEN ELIZABETH II has “compromised” in the Sussex Royal row with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leaving her deeply “saddened”, according to a royal expert.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward was discussing claims the Queen has banned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from using Sussex Royal as a brand name with talkRADIO host Mike Graham. Ms Seward stated that the Queen is “very saddened” about losing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ms Seward said: “I think the Queen has compromised. “I think it is a compromise all round. “The Queen is very saddened about losing Harry and Meghan of that I’m in no doubt. “But she is the custodian at the moment.

“She is the monarch, she is the custodian of the crown and she has to bend to her advisers. “Well she doesn’t have to but she does bend to her advisers. “They have made it perfectly clear what Harry and Meghan can and can’t do.” The bombshell reports Harry and Meghan may have to drop the use of “Sussex Royal” in their official branding will come as a major blow to the young couple, as they had invested huge sums in the trademark. But the Sussex row is not the only plight facing the Firm, as the Monarchy has been rocked by several scandals already in 2020.

The Queen received a further blow to her goal of a united Royal Family earlier this month when it was announced her grandson Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn, will divorce following 12 years of marriage. Peter Phillips, 42, is the eldest grandchild of the Queen and Prince Philip and is 15th in line to the throne. Commentator Kevin Maguire told ITV Good Morning Britain that the Queen will be feeling “personal sadness” following the announcement. Mr Maguire said: “I think it is different from the others, it is very different from Andrew, very different from Meghan and Harry. “I think it is just personal sadness.