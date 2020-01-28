Queen heartbreak: How monarch faced royal struggles like Harry – but never complained

THE QUEEN is currently the longest reigning monarch in British history but, unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she has embraced her duty wholeheartedly without complaining and she even had to watch a dream career in horse racing slip away.

The Queen was raised from childhood to believe she would one day inherit the throne. She became the reigning monarch at the age of 25 and promised to dedicate her whole life to serving her citizens. She has since become a renowned and respected figure, known for her sense of duty and commitment to the role and also a figure who has never complained about the pressure she is under – unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have struggled with the demands of royal life. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to embark on their own careers in the Spring when they officially become financially independent and step down from the Royal Family, onlookers may be wondering what role the Queen would have ended up in had she not inherited the throne.

Writing in The Daily Mail in 2013, reporter Sara Smyth explained how a new documentary revealed the Queen’s off-duty passion – horses. She wrote: “The Queen spent her [87th birthday] watching thoroughbred horses being trained. “The Queen has been a passionate horse owner and breeder for much of her 60-year reign and whiled away her 87th birthday at the yard of a West Country trainer, casting her eye over her animals.” Buckingham Palace usually refrains from explaining how the monarch spends her birthday as it is a private occasion.

BBC One documentary ‘The Queen: A Passion for Horses’, which aired in 2013, showed how Her Majesty’s private time is often taken up with either breeding horses or racing them. Her Majesty had approximately 180 horses when the documentary was released. In it, the Queen’s cousin Margaret Rhodes said: “She’s always happy on a horse.” She added: “You see I think that early on, when she became Queen, I think she had to sacrifice within herself an awful lot of emotions and thoughts of the future and everything else.

“But I think with horses it’s another world in that it reduces you to just the person in relation to the animal, and you’re not a Queen, you’re just a human being.” Although the Queen’s life has been dominated by her royal duties, both her daughter Princess Anne and her granddaughter Zara Phillips are keen equestrians and took on horse riding as a professional career, greatly encouraged by Her Majesty. The two of them went on to compete in the Olympics. This has led to wide speculation that the Queen would have been interested in working with horses herself had she not been heir to the throne, particularly within the racing industry – a theme explored in series 3 in the fictionalised Netflix series The Crown. However as the Queen explained in a speech on her 21st birthday, “my whole life, whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service”, rather than private pursuits such as horse racing.

Still, Her Majesty made sure horses were a large part of her family life. Anne commented in the documentary: “Horses were basically an extension of the pram [in our family].” Ms Smyth explained: “From early childhood the Queen was surrounded by horses and relatives who owned, rode and talked about them.” The Queen’s first reported riding lesson took place in January 1930. She would have been three years old. Ms Smyth explained: “When she was five, the Queen Mother led her on Peggy, a Shetland pony given to her when she was four by King George V, to a meet of the Pytchley Hounds at Boughton Cover.”