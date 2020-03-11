Queen heartbroken: The devastating part of Harry’s choice Queen struggles to cope with

QUEEN ELIZABETH II has had to come to terms with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle leaving lives as “senior” members of the Royal Family behind. But there is one particular part of Megxit the Queen struggles to cope with.

The Queen recently met with her grandson Prince Harry for the first time since January. The pair had a four-hour “heart to heart” at Windsor Castle on Sunday where they talked about his exit from the Firm.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly walked from his residence of Frogmore Cottage to the castle, where he and the Queen shared a light lunch and discussed the future. The meeting at the weekend was said to have been “productive and positive”. During their chat, the Queen is said to have told her grandson he and his wife Meghan Markle will be welcome back anytime. The shared meal at Windsor Castle is the first time the pair have met since Harry and Meghan plunged the Royal Family into a period of turmoil in January.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they would want to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family. The couple shared on their Instagram account @SussexRoyal they would “work to become financially independent” and split their time between the UK and North America. A few days later Harry met with the Queen, his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William to discuss the situation. The Queen is said to have been left deeply upset after her grandson’s decision to leave life as a senior royal behind, but accepted his wish to leave.

In a statement, the Queen said: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.” However, despite the Queen’s public support of the couple, she is said to be struggling with one part of Megxit. The 93-year-old Queen is said to be “very sad” that she sees so little of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie, her great-grandson. Harry and Meghan are both in the UK this week to complete some final engagements before their official departure from the Firm on March 31.